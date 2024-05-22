Pakistan Print 2024-05-22
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 21, 2024) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 22, 2024)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 43-30 (°C) 00-00 (%) 45-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 49-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 50-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 33-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 49-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:13 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:43 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
