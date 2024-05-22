AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 21, 2024) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 22, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 21, 2024) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 22, 2024) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           37-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        38-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            43-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)        45-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           49-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)        50-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        47-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      36-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        36-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            33-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        35-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        49-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:13 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:43 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

weather weather today weather sindh

