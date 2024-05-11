Actors playing Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Fatima revealed by SonyLIV

Indian streamer SonyLIV unveiled the actors playing the founder of Pakistan, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, and his sister Fatima in its magnum opus series ‘Freedom at Midnight’, reported Variety on Friday.

The series is based on the 1975 non-fiction book of the same name by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre as the political drama delves into the subcontinent’s independence movement, weaving together untold stories and critical moments from the era when the country’s then British colonial rulers partitioned the country into India and Pakistan in 1947.

Mohammed Ali Jinnah will be played by Arif Zakaria, who played Nehru in ZEE5 series ‘Hutatma’ (2019), added the report.

“In preparing to portray Mohammed Ali Jinnah, I realized how important it was to depict him as a flawed and complicated human being rather than an untouchable hero”, Zakaria was quoted as saying by Variety.

“I intend to add dimensions to Jinnah’s persona by delving into the depths of his psyche, bringing forth his complexity and revealing the motivations that inspired his acts. I hope to give a more genuine and comprehensive picture of Jinnah by adopting this method.”

Series on Fatima Jinnah to premiere on August 14

Fatima Jinnah will be portrayed by Ira Dubey (Netflix series ‘Scoop’).

“She played a significant role in his life, standing by him from the start until the end, and the series will shed light on this dynamic relationship,” Dubey was quoted as saying.

Mohammed Ali Jinnah became the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until the formation of Pakistan.

He was then the new country’s first governor-general until his death in 1948.

His close confidante was his younger sister Fatima, who, after the country’s establishment, co-founded the Pakistan Women’s Association that looked after the settlement of the women migrants.