Aug 10, 2023
Series on Fatima Jinnah to premiere on August 14

BR Life & Style Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:51pm
The upcoming web series titled ‘Fatima Jinnah: Sister, Revolutionist, Stateswoman’ is set to premiere on August 14.

The web series is based on Reza Pirbhai’s book ‘Madar-e-Millat’, and will be released on the digital platform, Aur Digital. Directed by Danial K Afzal, the series spans three seasons and the first will have two volumes and 10 episodes, beginning in 1910.

The first season will explore the relationship between Quaid-e-Azam and Ruttanbai.

Since the release of the 14-minute prologue in 2022, the series has attracted hype. Fatima Jinnah’s life will be explored in three decades: her 30s during the pre-partition era, her 50s during Partition, and her 70s spanning the post-Partition era.

Actors Sundus Farhan and Samiya Mumtaz have been tapped to play the iconic figure. Sajal Aly was intitally slated to portray season two but she has since been replaced.

Actors who portrayed Mohammed Ali Jinnah are yet unknown, according to the teasers.

The rest of the cast includes Sarmad Khoosat as Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Samina Ahmed, Kubra Khan and model Amna Ilyas.

The series will reportedly also feature a stylised national anthem as well as as a song by Nazia Hassan. It will also feature original music by composer Shehryar Khan.

