PIA to restore direct flights to Paris next month

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is gearing up to restore its direct flight operations to Paris next month after receiving the long-awaited safety approval from the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA).

Speaking to a delegation of the Council of Economic and Energy Journalists in Islamabad, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafiz revealed that the national carrier is expected to receive the crucial IASA clearance this month.

“As soon as we get the clearance, we will initiate flights to Paris by June, followed by the resumption of direct flights from Pakistan to Britain’s Heathrow Airport on August 14,” Hafiz stated confidently.

In preparation for the European and British routes, PIA has expedited the maintenance and overhaul process for its Boeing 777 aircraft fleet. Currently, seven Boeing 777 aircraft are operational, and two more are expected to join the fleet within the next two months, enabling PIA to efficiently operate flights to Europe and Britain with a total of nine Boeing 777 planes.

Hafiz also highlighted that Pakistan has air service agreements with 97 countries worldwide. However, due to a shortage of aircraft and financial constraints, international flight operations were reduced to only 14 destinations currently.

“We hope people will choose PIA once the routes to Europe and the UK are restored,” Abdullah expressed optimistically, anticipating a surge in demand for direct flights from Pakistan to these popular destinations.

It is worth noting that direct flights from Pakistan to Britain were suspended in 2020 when the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) banned PIA from flying to Europe and the UK. The ban was imposed as a precautionary measure after a tragic crash in Karachi in 2020 that claimed nearly 100 lives and the emergence of a pilot license scandal, raising safety concerns.

The resumption of direct flights to the EU and UK is expected to provide a significant boost to PIA’s operations and facilitate convenient travel for Pakistanis residing abroad, strengthening the country’s global connectivity.

As PIA gears up to regain its foothold in major European destinations, the airline’s ability to meet stringent safety standards and provide reliable service will be closely watched by industry observers and passengers alike.

