NAB barred from arresting MPs over allegations, complaints

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would not arrest any member of the Parliament solely based on complaints and allegations, even during the inquiry stage, it is learnt.

The government has directed the NAB to refrain from arresting any members of the Parliament.

According to the sources, for this purpose, NAB chairman and former Pakistan Army corps commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt (retd) also held a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq last week.

The sources said the meeting decided that in cases of complaints against lawmakers, newly formed standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed. They added that in order to provide legal cover for the new SOPs, the NAB chief sought the help of the speaker.

They said that any violation of these SOPs would result in severe penalties, including a one-year prison sentence and a fine of Rs1 million against the officer.

The NAB has made a significant decision regarding the treatment of lawmakers and politicians in its ongoing investigations against them. Under the new protocol, the National Assembly speaker and the Senate chairman would be promptly informed about any complaints lodged against a member of Parliament.

Furthermore, sources emphasised that no lawmaker or politician will be targeted for revenge based solely on allegations.

The sources said that the NAB officials have been instructed not to provide statements to the media or the public during the inquiry stage. Instead, statements against the individual concerned will only be issued after a reference is filed in court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024