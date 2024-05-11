MQM-P’s Sadaqat Hussain faces music for ‘threatening’ female teacher

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday took notice against former MPA Sadaqat Hussain for ‘threatening’ a female teacher at an examination centre in Karachi.

The MQM-P spokesperson in a statement said that Sadaqat Hussain’s basic membership has been suspended while an investigation committee was formed.

“The MQM-P will not allow anyone to take law into hands and engage in illegal activities,” the spokesperson added. He said the findings of the committee would be made public.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, a video surfaced in which MQM-P former MPA Sadaqat Hussain can be seen ‘threatening’ a female teacher at an examination centre in Karachi.

The video shows Sadaqat Hussain entering the centre, misbehaving and threatening the female teachers.

Reacting to the incident, the Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards took notice of the incident and has assured that action will be taken against the former MQM MPA.