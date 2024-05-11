AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-11

Electric and petrol motorcycles among students: LHC restrains Punjab govt from distributing

Recorder Report Published May 11, 2024

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday restrained the Punjab government from distributing electric and petrol motorcycles among students and remarked that the authorities should promote electric buses for schools and colleges instead.

The court hearing multiple identical petitions for combating smog and other environmental problems also stayed the draw for the distribution of the motorbikes and directed the law officer to come up with a new government’s policy on May 13.

The court also prohibited the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) from using clean water with a direction to utilize rainwater reserves instead.

The court ordered strict action against those extracting sand from rivers bed with heavy machinery.

The court also expressed displeasure over illuminations on the city canal and summoned a report from the PHA on lighting expenses.

“Instead of colorful lights, trees could be planted along the canal,” the court added.

The court also summoned a report from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) about felling of trees outside its own office and adjourned the proceedings till next hearing.

Earlier, a law officer presented the provincial government’s policy regarding motorcycles and stated that 1,000 electric and 19,000 petrol motorcycles would be distributed among the students.

The court, however, rejected the report and directed that the motorcycles should not be distributed until a new policy was formulated.

The court observed that smog and environmental pollution had already increased significantly.

“Providing buses to schools and colleges will reduce traffic congestion,” the court added.

The court emphasised that the students should be encouraged to use public transport instead of motorbikes.

LHC Lahore High Court Punjab government electric motorcycles petrol motorcycles distributing electric and petrol motorcycles

