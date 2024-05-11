AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-11

Complete ban/closure of eight unfrequented routes imposed

Recorder Report Published May 11, 2024

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Division under Section 144 (6) CrPC imposed complete ban/closure of the following eight unfrequented routes in order to secure Karachi and to curb the possible movement of miscreants for a period of two months w.e.f. 08.05.2024 to 07.07.2024 within the local limits of Karachi Division: 1. (S-3) Soomar Goth, (S-5) Salu Goth, (S-6) Salu Goth, (N-9) Noor Muhammad Goth. (N-14) Hamdard University, (N-15) Hamdard University, (N-16) Hamdard University and (N-18) Dureji Trash Road.

The SHOs of concerned police stations are authorised to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 CrPC.

Furthermore, for the facilitation of general public, the following routes shall remain open for the use of general public and interprovincial transport between Sindh and Balochistan:

(S-1) Abbas Goth, (S-2) Murad Goth, (S-4) Wadera M Goth, (S-7) Western Bypass Road, (S-8) Raees Goth, Main RCD Highway, (N-10) Aftab Chowk, (N-11 & N-12) Mari Chowk, (N-13) Band Murad and (N-17) Khuda Baksh Goth link Road.

