PTI core body rejects DG ISPR’s presser

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday openly rejected the recent press conference by the military, saying that “it was unconstitutional, unlawful, an abuse of power, full of contradictions and damaging to the image of the armed forces.”

The committee, which met here, discussed the press conference by Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif, who had said that “the only way back for PTI is if it offers an earnest apology and forgoes the politics of anarchy.”

However, the core committee expressed dismay over dubbing the “most popular political party of millions of Pakistanis as an anarchist entity” and unanimously rejected the military’s demand for an apology.

It maintained that PTI particularly the founding party chairman Imran Khan, has consistently denounced the false flag operation of May 9 and called for a high-level judicial investigation to identify the perpetrators of the violent incidents, including arson and the brutal killing of civilians.

The committee strongly condemned the police’s high-handedness to suppress the nationwide peaceful protest against the false flag operation of May 9, terming it as state oppression and fascism aimed at denying basic political rights.

It also condemned the never-ending raids on the houses of PTI leaders as well as the workers and violence against peaceful protesters.

The committee reiterated its principled demand for an independent, impartial, and high-level judicial inquiry into the May 9 false flag operation.

The panel called for an immediate halt to the ongoing revenge series of reprisals against PTI leaders and workers in an attempt to suppress the country’s largest political party under the pretext of the May 9 false flag operation.

