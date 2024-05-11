Rubina Khalid assumes charge as BISP Chairperson

ISLAMABAD: Former senator Rubina Khalid took charge as the seventh Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Friday — following her elevation as the head of the country’s major social welfare initiative — three days back.

Rubina Khalid, who belongs to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), remained member of the Upper House of the Parliament for two consecutive six-year terms — from 2012 to 2024.

She also headed as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, besides serving as member of different Senate committees.

Rubina Khalid visited the BISP headquarters on Friday where she formally assumed the charge and met with BISP officers and staff members. Her predecessor Dr Amjad Saqib and Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmed held separate meetings with the new BISP chief.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024