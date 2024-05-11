Salim Haider takes oath as Punjab Governor

LAHORE: Sardar Salim Haider Khan took oath as 40th Governor of Punjab at a ceremony held here at Governor House on Friday.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan administered the oath to the new Punjab governor. Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman read out the notification regarding the appointment in a solemn ceremony.

Punjab Chief Minister’, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, outgoing governor Punjab, Balighur Rahman, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, provincial ministers, provincial secretaries, senior leaders of Peoples Party, Syed Khursheed Shah, Nayyar Bukhari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, other important personalities from various fields and party workers attended the ceremony in a large number.

