AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-11

Salim Haider takes oath as Punjab Governor

Muhammad Saleem Published May 11, 2024

LAHORE: Sardar Salim Haider Khan took oath as 40th Governor of Punjab at a ceremony held here at Governor House on Friday.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan administered the oath to the new Punjab governor. Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman read out the notification regarding the appointment in a solemn ceremony.

Punjab Chief Minister’, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, outgoing governor Punjab, Balighur Rahman, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, provincial ministers, provincial secretaries, senior leaders of Peoples Party, Syed Khursheed Shah, Nayyar Bukhari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, other important personalities from various fields and party workers attended the ceremony in a large number.

Lahore High Court Governor House Sardar Salim Haider Khan Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan

