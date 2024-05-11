Industries, CNG stations: SSGC announces 24-hour gas holiday

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 24-hour gas holiday for all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00am on Sunday, May 12, 2024.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 10
|
278.14
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 10
|
277.97
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 10
|
155.78
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 10
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 10
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / May 10
|
1.08
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 10
|
5222.68
|
India Sensex / May 10
|
72664.47
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 10
|
38229.11
|
Nasdaq / May 10
|
16340.87
|
Hang Seng / May 10
|
18963.68
|
FTSE 100 / May 10
|
8433.76
|
Dow Jones / May 10
|
39512.84
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 10
|
18772.85
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 10
|
78.26
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 10
|
2360.50
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 10
|
77.31
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 11
|
19935
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 11
|
208762
|
Petrol/Litre / May 12
|
288.49
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / May 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / May 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / May 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / May 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / May 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / May 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / May 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / May 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / May 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / May 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / May 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / May 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / May 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / May 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / May 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / May 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / May 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / May 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / May 12
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / May 12
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / May 12
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / May 12
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / May 12
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / May 12
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 12
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / May 12
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
