Investiture ceremony of Karachi Corps held

RAWALPINDI: Investiture ceremony of Karachi Corps was held. Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar HI (M) was Chief Guest on the occasion. Awards of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred on Army officers and soldiers.

Next of Kin of 9 Soldiers received Tamgha-i-Basalat on behalf of Shuahdas. 14 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 19 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation. A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.

Corps Commander also interacted with Families of Shuhada and piad rich tribute to their sacrifices.

