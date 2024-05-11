AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-11

STOXX 600 closes at record high on earnings, rate cut optimism

Reuters Published May 11, 2024

PARIS: Europe’s main stock index closed at a record high on Friday, on track for its biggest weekly gain since late January, as risk appetite was bolstered by growing bets on interest rate cuts in the region and a strong earnings season.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.7% higher, with indexes in major economies Germany and France finishing at record highs.

European shares have resumed their record-breaking rally, with the STOXX 600 notching a 3% weekly gain, after investors took a breather in April.

The euphoria around artificial intelligence and monetary policy easing, among others, had sparked bumper gains in the region’s stocks since late 2023.

Highlighting Europe’s divergence from the US Federal Reserve and boosting equities, the Bank of England hinted at summer rate cuts and Sweden’s Riksbank delivered its first cut since 2016 earlier this week.

Minutes from the ECB’s April policy meeting showed that policymakers favoured kicking off the monetary policy easing cycle in June, while remaining confident that inflation is on track to fall back to 2% next year.

“Looking beyond June, the path for the bank is anything but clear. The risk of reflation has clearly increased,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING Research.

“Any signs of reflation and also stronger economic activity would limit the ECB’s room for manoeuvre.” Leading sectoral gains, utilities advanced 1.4%, with Italy’s Enel climbing 3.8% following a higher first-quarter core profit. Portugal’s largest utility firm EDP climbed 3.9% after a bigger-than-expected jump in first-quarter net profit.

Retailers added 1.5%, with Zalando rising 3.3% after Berenberg upgraded the German online retailer to “buy” from “hold”.

Among M&A developments, shares of BBVA and Sabadell were up 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively, as investors assessed the developments around the first hostile banking takeover bid in Spain since the 1980s.

Anglo American advanced 1.4% after a report said mining giant Rio Tinto had considered an offer for the British miner.

Sanofi rose 1.3% after Novavax struck a licensing deal of up to $1.2 billion with French drugmaker for its COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for a stake that valued the US biotech firm at double its current market capitalisation.

On the flip side, Getinge slumped 8.8% to the bottom of the STOXX after the US FDA issued a warning on the safety of two of the Swedish medical equipment maker’s heart devices.

Symrise shed 1.4% after Berenberg downgraded the German flavour and fragrance maker to “hold” from “buy”.

ECB US Federal Reserve STOXX 600 Riksbank

Comments

200 characters

STOXX 600 closes at record high on earnings, rate cut optimism

‘Cost-side reforms’: IMF says Pakistan needs to revisit terms of power purchase agreements

IMF welcomes SBP's decision to keep key policy rate unchanged

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final: Japan prevail over Pakistan on penalties

US says Israel's use of weapons may have violated international law

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

UAE hits out at Netanyahu for saying Gulf state could help run Gaza

Israel army says about 300,000 Gazans have ‘evacuated’ east Rafah

Hamas releases video of Israeli-British hostage held in Gaza

IMF delineates steps to curb gas circular debt

IMF for taking agreed contingency revenue measures

Read more stories