AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,676 Increased By 42.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,471 Increased By 298.6 (1.19%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Balbirnie leads Ireland to maiden T20 win over Pakistan

AFP Published May 11, 2024 Updated May 11, 2024 01:02am

DUBLIN: Andrew Balbirnie’s 77 helped guide Ireland to their first Twenty20 victory over Pakistan as the hosts won by five wickets with just a ball to spare in Dublin on Friday.

The dramatic encounter gave Ireland a 1-0 lead in a three-match series against a Pakistan side they will also face in the group stage of next month’s T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

The only time the teams had met previously in the format was during the 2009 World T20.

Harry Tector, who made 36 and added 77 with Balbirnie for the third wicket, laid the groundwork for Ireland’s pursuit of a target of 183 before Curtis Campher (15 not out) finished the job.

Pakistan recall Haris Rauf, Hasan for England and Ireland T20s

Ireland needed 40 to win from the last four overs, with Abbas Afridi dismissing George Dockrell for 24.

Next over, with Ireland requiring another 28 from 17 balls, Shadab Khan gave Balbirnie a reprieve by failing to hold a tough chance.

Come the penultimate over, Ireland’s target was down to 19.

But Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled Balbirnie with a low full toss to end the opener’s impressive 55-ball innings, which featured 10 fours and two sixes.

With Ireland needing 11 off the last over, Campher under-edged a boundary off Abbas and eventually sealed victory with a leg bye.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper and star batsman Babar Azam top-scored for the tourists with a brisk 57 after losing the toss before falling to Craig Young.

The series continues in Dublin on Sunday.

T20 World Cup Andrew Balbirnie T20 World Cup 2024 Ireland vs Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Balbirnie leads Ireland to maiden T20 win over Pakistan

FBR starts process of blocking mobile SIMs of non-filers

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Pakistan plans to issue green Sukuk bonds by December: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 hits record high, closes over 73,000 for the first time

Islamabad seeks Chinese assistance for completion of two hydropower projects

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil benchmark Brent above $84 on perky US, China demand signals

Gold price per tola jumps Rs4,600 in Pakistan

PPP's Sultan Saleem Haider takes oath as Governor Punjab

Lucky Core Industries approves acquisition of Pfizer manufacturing facility in Karachi

Read more stories