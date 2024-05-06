Peshawar: prices of most kitchen items remain unchanged

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items remained unchanged in the retail market.

A weekly survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed that prices of live chicken/meat, vegetables, sugar, except flour and cooking oil/ghee remained high in the retail market.

Live chicken was available at Rs410/kg while a dozen of farm eggs were sold at Rs260 in the open market.

Similarly, Cow meat with bone was available at Rs900/kg and without bone at Rs800/kg against the official fixed rate. Also, mutton beef was being sold at Rs2200-2400 per kg against the price of Rs2200/kilo.

A significant decrease in the price of flour was also registered in the retail and wholesale market as price of a 20-kg sac dropped at Rs2200-2300 which was selling at Rs2800-2900 per sac in the previous week, the survey noted. Similarly, the price of 80-kg also decreased in the wholesale market.

The survey said prices of vegetables remained high in the local market.

Ginger was available at Rs750-800 per kilo, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800/kg and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600/kg. The onion was available at Rs200 per kilo while Tajikistan onion was available at Rs150 per kilo. Price of tomatoes also comes down at Rs100-120 per kilo against the price of Rs150/kg in the previous week. Peas was being sold at Rs150-170, capsicum at Rs400/kilo, ladyfinger Rs250/ kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg, Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80/kilo, Tinda Rs150/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/kg. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

The survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

The survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs540/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar price has also dropped as being sold at Rs144/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs150/kg, the survey said.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also high in the local market.

The prices of the fruits, apple was available at Rs200-250/kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, guava Rs200/kg, strawberry at Rs300/kg, melon at Rs200/kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg.

