AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-05

Coal power producer fails to stop regulator from en-cashing bank guarantee

Hamid Waleed Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

LAHORE: A coal power producer has failed to stop the regulator from encashing performance bank guarantee, said sources.

According to details, Private Power and Infrastructure Board issued a notice of demand to a local bank for payment under the performance bank guarantee furnished by it on behalf of the energy producer for failure to achieve financial closing for the project by the date stipulated in the letter of support, which was extended for seven times.

The coal power producer approached the relevant forum for restraining the regulator from encashing the guarantee. However, the concerned bank honored the demand raised by the regulator and paid out the guaranteed amount.

The power producer made his last ditch effort by praying the relevant forum that the regulator should be directed to deposit the encashment amount in relevant forum account till the finality of his appeal.

He was of the view that the regulator has en-cashed the guarantee without justification, as his failure to achieve financial closing was due to a change in the policy of the regulator, leaving him into a situation akin to economic duress in choosing between abandoning his project development investment and risking forging ahead with the project, the imposition of transmission service charges as a condition to extension of the letter of support despite those charges not falling due under the terms of the power purchase agreement.

He also pleaded for being a victim of prejudice as one of his competitors was given a further extension of the letter of support without quadrupling the guaranteed sum.

Also, he said the demand notice by the regulator against him could not specify the ground for calling the guarantee, which, according to him, was required under the terms of the performance guarantee. However, since the bank had honored the demand of the regulator, therefore, the option of restraining the encashment of the guarantee became infructuous.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

coal coal power Power Purchase Agreement

Comments

200 characters

Coal power producer fails to stop regulator from en-cashing bank guarantee

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

People’s Bus Service: Sindh CM opens Automated Fare Collection System

Civilians in military custody: Justice Rizvi says ‘cases be set down for early hearing’

Show cause notice withdrawn: No inquiry against govt official on same charges again: LHC

Read more stories