AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-05

Animal husbandry sector: Ahsan underscores need for stronger industry-academia ties

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the crucial need for stronger industry-academia ties in the animal husbandry sector to boost productivity and exports.

Chairing a meeting with the Animal Husbandry Committee and vice chancellors of veterinary colleges, Minister Iqbal stressed the importance of modernising education curricula to meet contemporary demands and align with the 4th industrial revolution.

Highlighting the sector’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable economic growth and development, the Minister underscored the need for academia-industry linkages to equip individuals with requisite skills. He noted that despite being the 4th largest milk producer globally, Pakistan’s dairy and poultry products lag behind countries such as New Zealand and Norway in terms of quality, emphasizing the need to capitalise on increased production to propel the livestock industry to global prominence.

Minister Iqbal directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to implement performance audits in educational institutions to ensure quality standards and prioritise high-caliber research endeavours. He reiterated his commitment to enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of Pakistan’s animal husbandry sector through collaborative efforts between government, academia, and industry stakeholders, aligning with his 5Es framework, which prioritizes exports-lead growth.

By fostering stronger industry-academia ties and modernising education curricula, Minister Iqbal aims to boost Pakistan’s exports, promote technological innovation, and provide a competitive edge to the country’s economic sector, ultimately driving sustainable economic growth and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

hec Ahsan iqbal Pakistan’s exports Animal husbandry sector

Comments

200 characters

Animal husbandry sector: Ahsan underscores need for stronger industry-academia ties

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

People’s Bus Service: Sindh CM opens Automated Fare Collection System

Civilians in military custody: Justice Rizvi says ‘cases be set down for early hearing’

Show cause notice withdrawn: No inquiry against govt official on same charges again: LHC

Read more stories