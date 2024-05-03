Temperature set to cross 40C across Punjab

LAHORE: Maximum temperature is all set to cross 40C during the first two weeks of the month of May throughout Punjab against 30C at present, exposing the people of country to sizzling heat, said sources in the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Interestingly, the maximum temperature remained below 40C during the month of May last year, as it had touched 44C just once throughout the month, the sources added.

In general, said the PMD sources, the maximum temperature used to cross 44C during the first two weeks of the month of May, which leads to hot weather conditions along with strong winds.

It may be noted that repeated occurrences of westerly systems have led to the continuity of a cooling effect throughout the month of April, which kept the maximum temperature around 30C in the province.

According to the PMD officials, the cooling effect of westerly winds could be judged from the fact that the maximum temperature has dropped by 10C throughout Punjab. They have further pointed out that temperature has dropped due to the cooling effect of air at the upper sphere.

It may be noted that the neighbourly country India has witnessed a sizzling April amidst heat waves in some of its cities. Hot effect in India has broken the record of past 123 years, which is also evident from the fact that the voter turnout remained low during the first two phases of the elections. During April 2024, above normal heat wave days are likely over many parts of the southern peninsula, adjoining northwest central India, some parts of east India and plains of northwest India, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The sources from the PMD pointed out that a similar situation is all set to grip the province of Punjab from the next week, which would continue during the first two weeks of the month of May. They said the maximum mercury would stay around 40 to 42C, which would lead to storms in the plain areas.

It may be noted that a strong westerly system would enter the country on the 12th of May, which may bring a sigh of relief for the people throughout the province.

