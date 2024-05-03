AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (May 02, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (May 02, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 30-04-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,000        235        20,235        20,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,434        252        21,686        21,686          NIL
===========================================================================

Cotton spot rates

