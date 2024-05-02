AIRLINK 70.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-3.16%)
Microsoft to invest $2.2bn in cloud and AI services in Malaysia

Reuters Published 02 May, 2024 10:37am

KUALA LUMPUR: Microsoft will invest $2.2 billion over the next four years in Malaysia to support the country’s digital transformation, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Microsoft’s announcement came as chief executive Satya Nadella visited Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, part of a tour in Southeast Asia to promote the US company’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Nadella visited Indonesia and Thailand earlier this week. Microsoft said the investment will include building cloud and AI infrastructure, creating AI skilling opportunities for 200,000 people, and supporting the growth of Malaysia’s developer community.

Microsoft signs 10-year deal with Spain’s Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

Microsoft said this would be the single largest investment in its 32-year history in Malaysia.

The company said it will also work with the Malaysian government to establish a national AI Centre of Excellence and enhance the nation’s cybersecurity capabilities.

