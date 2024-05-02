AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-02

AKU, CSJ collaborate to address challenges facing education policy

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2024 04:58am

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED), in collaboration with the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Pakistan hosted a dynamic policy dialogue on ‘Overcoming Educational Policy Challenges through Better Governance’.

The event served as a platform for engaging experts and stakeholders, fostering innovative strategies for governance enhancement, gaining valuable insights into improving educational outcomes, and contributing to the development of a comprehensive policy roadmap for sustainable progress.

The distinguished panel featured prominent figures including Dr Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Education at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST); Sadiqa Salahuddin, Founder and Executive Director of the Indus Resource Centre; Professor Farid Panjwani, Dean of AKU’s Institute for Educational Development; Jamil Ahmed Khan, former Ambassador and Advisor to the President at AKU; Maleeha Manzoor, Member of the Sindh Provincial Assembly; Nausheen Adnan, Member of the Punjab Assembly and CM Advisory Committee on Education; and Sukhdev Hemnani, Board Member of the Sindh Human Rights Commission.

The sessions were moderated by Peter Jacob, Executive Director, and Tayyaba Rafiq, Project Coordinator, both representing the Centre for Social Justice.

Reflecting on the importance of effective policy implementation, Professor Panjwani emphasised, “The true success of policy lies not just in its creation, but in its effective execution. Bridging the gap between policy and action requires strong collaboration across stakeholders. It’s through open dialogue and a focus on shared goals that we can unlock the full potential of our education system. By fostering continuous communication and accountability, we can ensure that sound policies translate to real benefits for our students and the nation.”

The event also featured an insightful analysis of education manifestos by AKU-IED students. They established 16 parameters, including education for out-of-school children, character education, inclusive education, gender disparities, mental health of students and teachers, technology challenges and more. Based on these parameters, they developed a rubric to evaluate the manifestos and assess the performance of their respective policies.

In his closing remarks, Jacob of CSJ welcomed the government’s education reform announcement saying, “We are hopeful that the current dialogue will continue and will help to improve educational standards and leading to increasing the quality to education system overall.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Aga Khan University SZABIST education policy

Comments

Comments are closed.

AKU, CSJ collaborate to address challenges facing education policy

Govt urges World Bank to restructure $230m CLICK project

Visit to begin on 5th: PM sets up panel to facilitate private sector team from KSA

Move to settle arbitration award: PD, NTDC advised to talk to Star Hydro

Both nations: US official says committed to prosperous future

Disclosure of manufacturing/expiry dates on cement bags: MoST endorses CCP’s proposal of revision of cement standards

SOEs privatisation: PPP for exploring public-private partnerships

FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

PCAA renews charter licence of K2 Airways

Naeem Mir CC of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

TPL REIT Fund-I public subscription opens today

Read more stories