BLLF organizes seminar on prevention of child labor & human trafficking

LAHORE: In connection with International Labor Day, a seminar was organized by Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) on the topic of elimination of child labor and prevention of human trafficking.

BLLF demanded that according to the United Nations Convention, the government should spend 9 percent of the GDP in the budget every year for children's health and education and 3 percent of the budget for the elimination of child labor.

Speakers further said that allocation for social security, immediate issuance of alternative economic activities and small loans for workers at the government level should be arranged. They added that immediate creation of rules under the Domestic Workers Act 2022 is the need of the hour. Determination of standard wages and application of labor laws should be made. Increase in the wages of kiln workers, enforcement of the minimum wage law should be implemented. They demanded that government should deliver order to build toilets in kilns in accordance with the principles of hygiene. Government should increase penalties by amending the legislation for the abolition of forced labor. Issuance of social security card, allocate old age allowance, death fund, marriage fund, solar scheme and electric bike scheme for workers. Government should ensure access of kiln workers to supply of houses.

The Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora Attends as Chief Guest. Addressing the seminar, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora said that Punjab government is determined to bring the right of the poor or deserving to their doorsteps and for this, the entire cabinet is engaged in public service by day and night. He said that all have to bring our children towards education so that they can go ahead and serve the country and nation. Christian educational institutions are playing an exceptional role in the field of education. He assured that Punjab government will solve all problems of kiln workers on priority basis. He also appreciated the efforts of BLLF and said that we are well aware of the difficulties of the laborers and we have requested the Chief Minister of Punjab to specifically involve these laborers in the Punjab government's projects like solar plates, electric motorcycles and distribution of houses.

Provincial minister assured the participants that the implementation of the fixed wages of kiln workers and factory workers will be ensured. Other participants of the event vowed to fulfill their responsibility in making and implementing rules, regulations and rules according to the law for the increase in wages of kiln workers in proportion to inflation and the rights of domestic workers.

Later, a rally was also organized about the rights of workers, in which various banners were displayed about the rights of workers, while the rally started from Al-Hamra Hall and ended at Lahore Press Club, Shimla Pahari.

Director General of Labor and Manpower Department Syeda Kulsoom, Vice Chairman Social Protection Authority Jahan Ara Wattoo, General Secretary of BLLF Ghulam Fatima, various social leaders, civil society representatives and a large number of kiln workers also attended the seminar.

