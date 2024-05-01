AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Published 01 May, 2024

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 30, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        29-Apr-24      26-Apr-24      25-Apr-24      24-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104701       0.104747       0.104695       0.104844
Euro                             0.813356       0.813186       0.813379       0.811794
Japanese yen                                  0.00487691     0.00488224     0.00490749
U.K. pound                       0.950724       0.949767       0.948967       0.945004
U.S. dollar                      0.758728       0.758994       0.758749        0.75968
Algerian dinar                 0.00564748     0.00565116     0.00564837     0.00565195
Australian dollar                0.498408       0.496306                      0.495235
Botswana pula                   0.0553113      0.0550271      0.0547817      0.0549249
Brazilian real                   0.148337       0.148305       0.146837       0.147265
Brunei dollar                    0.556742       0.557879       0.557535       0.558753
Canadian dollar                  0.555519       0.555307       0.554276       0.554147
Chilean peso                  0.000800616    0.000800112    0.000794851    0.000799016
Czech koruna                     0.032311      0.0323238      0.0323285       0.032168
Danish krone                     0.109057       0.109046       0.109052       0.108855
Indian rupee                   0.00909318     0.00910725     0.00910035     0.00911995
Israeli New Shekel                              0.198794       0.199987       0.202096
Korean won                    0.000551441    0.000551354    0.000553831    0.000551332
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4658                       2.46547         2.4685
Malaysian ringgit                0.158946       0.158868       0.158618       0.159079
Mauritian rupee                 0.0163155      0.0162647      0.0162744      0.0162641
Mexican peso                    0.0445674      0.0442428      0.0441433      0.0444003
New Zealand dollar                0.45224       0.452854                       0.45144
Norwegian krone                                0.0689168      0.0694367      0.0691889
Omani rial                        1.97328                       1.97334        1.97576
Peruvian sol                                                                  0.204545
Philippine peso                 0.0131268      0.0131157      0.0132166      0.0132236
Polish zloty                     0.188055       0.188593       0.188387       0.187961
Qatari riyal                     0.208442                      0.208448       0.208703
Russian ruble                                 0.00824873     0.00823551     0.00821224
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202327                      0.202333       0.202581
Singapore dollar                 0.556742       0.557879       0.557535       0.558753
South African rand              0.0403643      0.0399691      0.0397605      0.0397193
Swedish krona                   0.0696069      0.0694722      0.0698839      0.0698468
Swiss franc                      0.832395       0.831957       0.830823       0.831251
Thai baht                       0.0204851      0.0205139      0.0204415      0.0205808
Trinidadian dollar                0.11223       0.112004       0.111954       0.112322
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206597                      0.206603       0.206856
Uruguayan peso                  0.0198112      0.0198887      0.0196435      0.0198133
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

