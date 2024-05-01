WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 30, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 29-Apr-24 26-Apr-24 25-Apr-24 24-Apr-24
Chinese yuan 0.104701 0.104747 0.104695 0.104844
Euro 0.813356 0.813186 0.813379 0.811794
Japanese yen 0.00487691 0.00488224 0.00490749
U.K. pound 0.950724 0.949767 0.948967 0.945004
U.S. dollar 0.758728 0.758994 0.758749 0.75968
Algerian dinar 0.00564748 0.00565116 0.00564837 0.00565195
Australian dollar 0.498408 0.496306 0.495235
Botswana pula 0.0553113 0.0550271 0.0547817 0.0549249
Brazilian real 0.148337 0.148305 0.146837 0.147265
Brunei dollar 0.556742 0.557879 0.557535 0.558753
Canadian dollar 0.555519 0.555307 0.554276 0.554147
Chilean peso 0.000800616 0.000800112 0.000794851 0.000799016
Czech koruna 0.032311 0.0323238 0.0323285 0.032168
Danish krone 0.109057 0.109046 0.109052 0.108855
Indian rupee 0.00909318 0.00910725 0.00910035 0.00911995
Israeli New Shekel 0.198794 0.199987 0.202096
Korean won 0.000551441 0.000551354 0.000553831 0.000551332
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4658 2.46547 2.4685
Malaysian ringgit 0.158946 0.158868 0.158618 0.159079
Mauritian rupee 0.0163155 0.0162647 0.0162744 0.0162641
Mexican peso 0.0445674 0.0442428 0.0441433 0.0444003
New Zealand dollar 0.45224 0.452854 0.45144
Norwegian krone 0.0689168 0.0694367 0.0691889
Omani rial 1.97328 1.97334 1.97576
Peruvian sol 0.204545
Philippine peso 0.0131268 0.0131157 0.0132166 0.0132236
Polish zloty 0.188055 0.188593 0.188387 0.187961
Qatari riyal 0.208442 0.208448 0.208703
Russian ruble 0.00824873 0.00823551 0.00821224
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202327 0.202333 0.202581
Singapore dollar 0.556742 0.557879 0.557535 0.558753
South African rand 0.0403643 0.0399691 0.0397605 0.0397193
Swedish krona 0.0696069 0.0694722 0.0698839 0.0698468
Swiss franc 0.832395 0.831957 0.830823 0.831251
Thai baht 0.0204851 0.0205139 0.0204415 0.0205808
Trinidadian dollar 0.11223 0.112004 0.111954 0.112322
U.A.E. dirham 0.206597 0.206603 0.206856
Uruguayan peso 0.0198112 0.0198887 0.0196435 0.0198133
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
