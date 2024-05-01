WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 30, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Apr-24 26-Apr-24 25-Apr-24 24-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104701 0.104747 0.104695 0.104844 Euro 0.813356 0.813186 0.813379 0.811794 Japanese yen 0.00487691 0.00488224 0.00490749 U.K. pound 0.950724 0.949767 0.948967 0.945004 U.S. dollar 0.758728 0.758994 0.758749 0.75968 Algerian dinar 0.00564748 0.00565116 0.00564837 0.00565195 Australian dollar 0.498408 0.496306 0.495235 Botswana pula 0.0553113 0.0550271 0.0547817 0.0549249 Brazilian real 0.148337 0.148305 0.146837 0.147265 Brunei dollar 0.556742 0.557879 0.557535 0.558753 Canadian dollar 0.555519 0.555307 0.554276 0.554147 Chilean peso 0.000800616 0.000800112 0.000794851 0.000799016 Czech koruna 0.032311 0.0323238 0.0323285 0.032168 Danish krone 0.109057 0.109046 0.109052 0.108855 Indian rupee 0.00909318 0.00910725 0.00910035 0.00911995 Israeli New Shekel 0.198794 0.199987 0.202096 Korean won 0.000551441 0.000551354 0.000553831 0.000551332 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4658 2.46547 2.4685 Malaysian ringgit 0.158946 0.158868 0.158618 0.159079 Mauritian rupee 0.0163155 0.0162647 0.0162744 0.0162641 Mexican peso 0.0445674 0.0442428 0.0441433 0.0444003 New Zealand dollar 0.45224 0.452854 0.45144 Norwegian krone 0.0689168 0.0694367 0.0691889 Omani rial 1.97328 1.97334 1.97576 Peruvian sol 0.204545 Philippine peso 0.0131268 0.0131157 0.0132166 0.0132236 Polish zloty 0.188055 0.188593 0.188387 0.187961 Qatari riyal 0.208442 0.208448 0.208703 Russian ruble 0.00824873 0.00823551 0.00821224 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202327 0.202333 0.202581 Singapore dollar 0.556742 0.557879 0.557535 0.558753 South African rand 0.0403643 0.0399691 0.0397605 0.0397193 Swedish krona 0.0696069 0.0694722 0.0698839 0.0698468 Swiss franc 0.832395 0.831957 0.830823 0.831251 Thai baht 0.0204851 0.0205139 0.0204415 0.0205808 Trinidadian dollar 0.11223 0.112004 0.111954 0.112322 U.A.E. dirham 0.206597 0.206603 0.206856 Uruguayan peso 0.0198112 0.0198887 0.0196435 0.0198133 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

