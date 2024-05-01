Markets Print 2024-05-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 30, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 30, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 71,102.55
High: 72,119.66
Low: 71,059.63
Net Change: 592.48
Volume (000): 232,913
Value (000): 15,336,125
Makt Cap (000) 2,260,384,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,739.56
NET CH (-) 13.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,031.30
NET CH (-) 110.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,780.42
NET CH (-) 119.27
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,855.94
NET CH (-) 68.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,490.58
NET CH (+) 6.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,723.63
NET CH (-) 171.43
------------------------------------
As on: 30- APRIL -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments