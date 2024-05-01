KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 30, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 71,102.55 High: 72,119.66 Low: 71,059.63 Net Change: 592.48 Volume (000): 232,913 Value (000): 15,336,125 Makt Cap (000) 2,260,384,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,739.56 NET CH (-) 13.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,031.30 NET CH (-) 110.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,780.42 NET CH (-) 119.27 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,855.94 NET CH (-) 68.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,490.58 NET CH (+) 6.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,723.63 NET CH (-) 171.43 ------------------------------------ As on: 30- APRIL -2024 ====================================

