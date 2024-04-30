Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

Read here for details.

CCP approves 40% acquisition of GO Pakistan by Aramco

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s debt trap has become death trap, PM Shehbaz tells WEF

Read here for details.

NBP’s profit falls 13%, clocks in at Rs9.8bn in 1QCY24

Read here for details.

7th straight status quo: SBP holds key interest rate at 22%

Read here for details.

Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs2.5bn in mineral mining subsidiary via equity injection

Read here for details.