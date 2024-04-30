AIRLINK 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-5.5%)
BOP 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
DFML 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.48%)
FCCL 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FFBL 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.99%)
FFL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
HBL 117.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
HUBC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
MLCF 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.73%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.68%)
PAEL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
PIAA 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
PPL 111.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.79%)
PRL 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.21%)
PTC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SEARL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.05%)
SNGP 67.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.48%)
TELE 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
TRG 67.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.8%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 7,526 Increased By 4.1 (0.05%)
BR30 24,356 Decreased By -46.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 71,640 Decreased By -54.8 (-0.08%)
KSE30 23,527 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.07%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 29, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 30 Apr, 2024 08:41am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • CCP approves 40% acquisition of GO Pakistan by Aramco

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s debt trap has become death trap, PM Shehbaz tells WEF

Read here for details.

  • NBP’s profit falls 13%, clocks in at Rs9.8bn in 1QCY24

Read here for details.

  • 7th straight status quo: SBP holds key interest rate at 22%

Read here for details.

  • Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs2.5bn in mineral mining subsidiary via equity injection

Read here for details.

