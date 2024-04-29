Brecorder Logo
Omar Sy, Eva Green join Cannes jury

AFP Published 29 Apr, 2024 12:15pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: French screen stars Omar Sy and Eva Green will be part of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival next month, organisers announced on Monday.

Also joining them is Oscar-nominated actor Lily Gladstone, who won a string of awards for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s 2023 “Killers of the Flower Moon” At 37 years old, she will be the youngest member of the jury.

They will join a jury led by “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig at this year’s festival on France’s Cote d’Azur, which runs from May 14 to 25.

The jury is tasked with selecting the winner of the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize, from a selection of 22 films that include the return of Francis Ford Coppola with his long-awaited epic, “Megalopolis”.

A biopic of Donald Trump, “The Apprentice”, by Iran-born director Ali Abbasi, is also in the running.

Sy is one of the biggest names in French cinema, known internationally for hit Netflix show “Lupin”.

Green was one of the most memorable James Bond actors (“Casino Royale”) and has appeared in a string of Hollywood blockbusters.

The jury also includes Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, who won the 2018 Palme d’Or for “Shoplifters”, Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki and Turkish screenwriter Ebru Ceylan.

There have also been some late additions to the festival’s line-up in recent days.

They include “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” by Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, who has faced prison time for criticising the government. It is unclear if he will be able to attend the festival.

Oliver Stone will present his latest documentary, “Lula”, about the current president of Brazil, out of competition.

And Emma Stone will team up again with Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos in “Kinds of Kindness”.

“Poor Things”, their 2023 collaboration, won Lanthimos the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, while Stone picked up an Oscar for Best Actress.

Writer-director Paul Schrader reunites with his “American Gigolo” star Richard Gere for “Oh Canada”, and Oscar-winner Paolo Sorrentino pens another love letter to his native Naples with “Parthenope”, starring Gary Oldman.

Oscars ratings climb to almost 20mn as ‘Oppenheimer’ reigns

France’s own Jacques Audiard a past winner of the Palme d’Or, is back with “Emilia Perez”, billed as a musical comedy about a Mexican cartel boss undergoing a sex-change operation. Pop star-actor Selena Gomez appears in a supporting role.

But all eyes will be on Coppola’s “Megalopolis”, marking the return of “The Godfather” director to Cannes at the age of 85.

He has twice won the Palme d’Or – for “The Conversation” (1974) and, controversially, for “Apocalypse Now” (1979), which was not even finished when it premiered at the festival.

