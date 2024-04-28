PM orders immediate procurement of wheat from farmers

ISLAMABAD: While taking notice of famers’ complaints, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the concerned government department to procure wheat from farmers immediately.

The Prime Minister on Saturday also increased the federal government’s wheat procurement target of 1.4 million metric tons to 1.8 million metric tons.

The Prime Minister also issued orders to PASSCO to increase the wheat procurement target and ensure immediate procurement.

The Prime Minister directed Passco to give priority to transparency and convenience of farmers regarding the procurement of wheat.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken this step considering the difficulties of the farmers related to wheat purchase from farmers.