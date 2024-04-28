AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Lack of incentives keeps buyers away from cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that in terms of pricing, cotton rates in both Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund, while phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

