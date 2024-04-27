Complete independence without economic stability not possible: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday said that complete independence was not possible without first achieving economic stability while assuring continued support of the Pakistan armed forces towards Pakistan’s path to prosperity and happiness.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief made the remarks while addressing the Green Pakistan Initiative Conference.

He also reiterated that any form of instability would not be tolerated on Pakistan’s path to prosperity.

The Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) Conference convened with distinguished guests including Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, and COAS General Syed Asim Munir. Civil and military officials, pivotal to the national endeavour, also graced the event.

The conference served as a platform to present the multi-faceted initiatives of the GPI and highlight significant milestones achieved in a brief timeframe. Key initiatives showcased included the establishment of model farms, water management schemes, technology innovations, and investment partnerships aimed at bolstering food security and augmenting agricultural productivity across Pakistan.

Federal ministers, in their concluding remarks, commended the transformative nature of the GPI and emphasised the vital role of agriculture as Pakistan’s lifeline. They expressed optimism that the initiative would usher in contemporary best practices to elevate Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

In his address, the COAS emphasised Pakistan’s potential as a blessed land with a resilient population, underscoring the necessity for national unity in pursuit of development. He reassured continued support from the Pakistan Army towards the economic progress of the nation, emphasising its role in fostering comprehensive national security and the collective welfare of the populace.

In his address at the GPI Conference, the COAS emphasised unity as the driving force behind Pakistan’s journey towards progress. He asserted that because of cooperation and support from the people, all attempts to divert attention from Pakistan’s development endeavours would fail.

The army chief highlighted that negative propaganda and social media trolls cannot deter their focus from working for Pakistan’s progress and the welfare of its people. He stressed that in today’s era, complete autonomy is not possible without economic stability. He reiterated that any form of instability would not be tolerated on Pakistan’s path to prosperity and happiness.

Encouraging unity against negative forces, the army chief urged everyone to remain focused on Pakistan’s journey towards progress and stability.

