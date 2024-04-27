AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-27

‘Sunni Ittehad’ becomes 2nd largest party in NA

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has become the second largest political party in the National Assembly after the electoral body has finally accepted it as a registered parliamentary political party with the issuance of notification of Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur as first Member National Assembly (MNA) from SIC on Friday.

In this context, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has intimated the NA Secretariat accordingly, it is learnt.

This implies that 82 candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who contested and won the general elections on SIC tickets, are now officially the SIC MNAs. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has 120 seats and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has 71 seats in NA.

Accordingly, the status of PTI-backed members in the provincial assemblies would also change from independents to SIC members. However, it remains unclear, till date, if reserved seats in the Assemblies are to be reallocated—which, if done— would impact the numerical strengths of the political parties in the Assemblies.

In an apparently controversial decision, the ECP, last month, rejected the SIC’s petition for the allocation of reserved seats in the Assemblies to SIC. The PTI-backed winners of February 8 general elections joined SIC in a bid to secure the reserved seats in the aftermath of the denial of electoral symbol to PTI.

“The Commission is of the view that in light of clear provisions of Article 51(6) of the Constitution read with Section 104 of the Elections Act 2017 and Rule 92 and 94 of the Election Rules 2017, SIC is not entitled to claim for the quota for reserved seats for women and non-Muslims due to having non-curable legal defects and violation of mandatory provision of submission of party list for reserved seats which is the requirement of law,” stated a verdict issued by the ECP last month in the case related to the allocation of reserved seats to SIC.

The seats in NA shall not remain vacant and will be allocated by proportional representation process of political parties on the basis of seats won by political parties, the 22-page verdict stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly NA PTI ECP Sunni Ittehad Council

Comments

200 characters

‘Sunni Ittehad’ becomes 2nd largest party in NA

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories