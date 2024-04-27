AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Judges’ letter: PTI spokesman urges CJP to constitute a full bench

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a full bench to settle the issue of ‘judges’ letter’ once for all.

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that suo motu case pertaining to the meddling of spy agencies in judicial matters which six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) have pointed out in their letter, must be heard by a full court.

He strongly reacted to the chief justice’s statement pertaining to the interference of intelligence agencies in judicial affairs under his watch.

He reiterated that the six judges’ letter was a very serious issue; however, the steps, thus far, taken by CJP were insufficient and ineffective.

He went on to say that the Chief Justice tried to negate and defuse the matter during his speech in Karachi on Thursday, which was unfortunate.

He alarmed that the undue interference of spy agencies’ officials in state institutions, especially the judiciary and executive, would open the gate of destruction of the country and the nation.

He emphasised that the PTI founder in his letter to the CJP, also stressed the need for taking tangible and effective measures on the judges’ letter matter.

He asserted that it was a matter of the future of the nation, the provision of justice to citizens and independence of the judiciary; hence, the chief justice should instantly constitute a full court on the issue instead of handing it over to a three, five and seven-member bench.

