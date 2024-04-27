AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Preston University approves four new faculties, eight programmes

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

KARACHI: In a major overhaul of its academic structure, Preston University academic council has approved the establishment of four new faculties and eight programmes, paving the way for a significant expansion of the university academic offerings.

The decision was taken at the first academic council meeting held at the Chancellor Secretariat in Orangi Town, Karachi, which was attended by top university officials, professors, education experts, industrialists, and professors from other universities.

The four new faculties approved by the council are: Faculty of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Faculty of Management Sciences, and Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

Each faculty will offer four-year BS and two-year ADP programmes, significantly increasing the university academic offerings.

In addition to the new faculties, the council also approved the university logo, slogan, and mission statement, with some modifications.

The Registrar announced the appointment of Deans and Chairpersons from among the university professors, in consultation with the Vice Chancellor.

The minutes of the Academic Council meeting have been forwarded to the Board of Governors (BOG) for further approval.

Speaking at the meeting, Chancellor Naveed Yusuf thanked the participants and appreciated the services of the team. Chief Executive Director Syed Riaz Ahmed congratulated the team for their tireless efforts and expressed confidence that the university would become an ideal educational institution under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor.

Pro-Chancellor Muhammad Miraj emphasized the importance of supporting the development of Quaid-e-Azam Pakistan through education.

