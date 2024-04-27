LDA to start development work in katchi abadis

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq has said that they will soon start development work in its katchi abadis.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting, held on Friday to review the performance of the Directorate of Katchi Abadis. On this occasion, Additional DG Katchi Abadis Akbar Naqai gave a briefing about the issues of katchi abadis of LDA.

While addressing the meeting, the LDA DG said that for the provision of better facilities to residents of katchi abadis, street lights, patchwork, parks and other facilities will be improved. â€œAccording to the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps will be taken to improve these katchi Abadis under the Sustainable Growth Model. Better facilities will be provided to residents of katchi abadisâ€ he added.

Farooq directed the Additional DG to submit report on the problems faced by the residents of the katchi abadis of LDA soon. In the light of the report, more steps will be ensured in LDA katchi abadis in a phased manner, he added.

