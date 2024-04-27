Dow, NICVD join hands for health professional education

KARACHI: Dow Institute of Health Professional Education at Dow University of Health Sciences is a premier institution in health professions education, providing Health Professions Education (CHPE) to healthcare professionals in the region. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between NICVD and Dow University in the boardroom of the Vice Chancellor of Dow University to introduce a certificate training course in Health Professions Education at NICVD.

The certificate course is scheduled to commence in August this year. During this event, Vice Chancellor of Dow University Prof. Mohammad Saeed Qureshi, Executive Director of NICVD Prof. Tahir Saghir, Pro-Chancellor of Dow Prof. Nazli Hussain, Registrar of Dow University Dr. Ashar Afaq, Executive Director of SICVD Prof. Jawaid Akbar Sial, Prof. Amin Khwaja Head of Anesthesia Department NICVD, Director Post Graduate Medical Education Dr. Kanwal Fatima Aamir, Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Associate Professor HOD Paeds Cardiology, and Director Dow Institute of Health Professionals Education Dr. Farhan Saeed Vakani, among others, were also in attendance.

The MoU was signed by Dow University Registrar Dr. Ashar Afaq and NICVD Executive Director Prof. Tahir Saghir, and documents were exchanged.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Saeed Qureshi mentioned that the Health Professional Education Certificate course is now mandatory as per the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC). He emphasized the importance of this course which aims to empower the medical faculty as teachers and enhances the teaching competencies of the physicians.

Prof. Tahir Saghir appreciated the excellent reputation of Dow Institute of Health Professionals Education in the region and is pleased to collaborate.

Dr. Farhan Saeed Vakani, Director of Dow Institute of Health Professionals Education announced the start of work for the first batch of NICVD, consisting of 25 health professionals.

