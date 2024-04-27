AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-27

Dow, NICVD join hands for health professional education

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

KARACHI: Dow Institute of Health Professional Education at Dow University of Health Sciences is a premier institution in health professions education, providing Health Professions Education (CHPE) to healthcare professionals in the region. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between NICVD and Dow University in the boardroom of the Vice Chancellor of Dow University to introduce a certificate training course in Health Professions Education at NICVD.

The certificate course is scheduled to commence in August this year. During this event, Vice Chancellor of Dow University Prof. Mohammad Saeed Qureshi, Executive Director of NICVD Prof. Tahir Saghir, Pro-Chancellor of Dow Prof. Nazli Hussain, Registrar of Dow University Dr. Ashar Afaq, Executive Director of SICVD Prof. Jawaid Akbar Sial, Prof. Amin Khwaja Head of Anesthesia Department NICVD, Director Post Graduate Medical Education Dr. Kanwal Fatima Aamir, Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Associate Professor HOD Paeds Cardiology, and Director Dow Institute of Health Professionals Education Dr. Farhan Saeed Vakani, among others, were also in attendance.

The MoU was signed by Dow University Registrar Dr. Ashar Afaq and NICVD Executive Director Prof. Tahir Saghir, and documents were exchanged.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Saeed Qureshi mentioned that the Health Professional Education Certificate course is now mandatory as per the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC). He emphasized the importance of this course which aims to empower the medical faculty as teachers and enhances the teaching competencies of the physicians.

Prof. Tahir Saghir appreciated the excellent reputation of Dow Institute of Health Professionals Education in the region and is pleased to collaborate.

Dr. Farhan Saeed Vakani, Director of Dow Institute of Health Professionals Education announced the start of work for the first batch of NICVD, consisting of 25 health professionals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NICVD Dow University Prof. Tahir Saghir Dr. Farhan Saeed Vakani

Comments

200 characters

Dow, NICVD join hands for health professional education

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories