CDA commits contempt of court by demolishing Islamabad Tennis Club: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) claimed that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has committed contempt of court by demolishing the Islamabad Tennis Club.

The CDA has demolished the Islamabad Tennis Club during its anti-encroachment action since the establishment was built at a national park.

PPP senior leader Taj Haider claimed this while addressing a news conference on Friday that the CDA has committed contempt of court and carried operation under a conspiracy and demolished the Islamabad Tennis Complex.

“CDA committed a crime by conducting an operation, 30 years of hard work allocated for sports was destroyed in 30 minutes,” he said.

Haider said that the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed tennis tournament was organised in Islamabad Tennis Complex for years, we have serious concerns about the CDA operation.

He said that the CDA violated a court’s order and conducted the operation, on which action will be taken for contempt of court.

