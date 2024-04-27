AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-27

FPCCI appoints Janmohammad as PSC chairman

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Rasheed Jan mohammad as Chairman Pakistan Shippers Council (PSC) for the year 2024-25

Rasheed Jan mohammad has served as Chairman of PSC several times and has the unique distinction of creating Public Private sector partnership in forming National Trade and Transport Facilitation Committee (NTTFC) in the past.

Under the leadership of Rasheed Jan mohammad, PSC created a very cordial relationship with the Shipping Lines, Freight Forwarders and Ship Agents.

Rasheed believes that Pakistan has great potential to improve the foreign trade volume, however, to do so infrastructure at ports needs to be expanded.

On this appointment, he said the policy of Land Lord concept and project of Build on Transfer (BoT) need to be implemented at all our ports. “We have seen very successful results of the Land Lord concept at Port Qasim and at Karachi port,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI PSC chairman Rasheed Jan mohammad

