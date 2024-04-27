AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
World Intellectual Property Day, Message from Shazia Adnan, Director-General of IPO-Pakistan

Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

On this auspicious occasion of World Intellectual Property Day, I am delighted to share the remarkable achievements of the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) over the past year. These milestones underscore our commitment to fostering innovation, protecting creativity, and promoting inclusive access to Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs)in Pakistan.

In 2023, we celebrated the accession to the Marrakesh Treaty, a pivotal step towards facilitating access to published works for persons with print disabilities. This reaffirms Pakistan's dedication to international IP treaties and commitment to educational development.

Our legislative efforts culminated in the enactment of the Trade Mark (Amendment) Act 2023 and the Registered Design Rules 2023, enhancing brand protection and innovation incentives. We also pursued amendments to the Patents and Copyright Ordinances, aligning our IP framework with global standards while ensuring it reflects Pakistan's unique needs.

In Geographical Indications (GIs), IPO-Pakistan registered seven new GIs, including iconic products like Sindhri Mango, Chaunsa Mango, Sargodha

Kinnow, and Aseel Dates.

On the other hand, the establishment of IP Tribunals in Quetta and Rawalpindi has strengthened our enforcement capabilities, ensuring IP rights are respected nationwide.

Additionally, our collaborations with WIPO have empowered women entrepreneurs in Pakistan, expanded technology centers, and laid the groundwork for the development of National IP Strategy in order to expand the framework for the protection and promotion of IPRs.

Our commitment to IP awareness remains unwavering. In 2023, we conducted over a hundred advocacy sessions, engaging universities and business chambers across the country. This outreach ensures that IP education is accessible to all, fostering a culture of innovation and respect for creators.

IPO-Pakistan also introduced an online Trademark filing and hearing system and, in the same vein, signed a MoU with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the digitalization and automation of payment collection at IPO-Pakistan and its Registries.

As we celebrate World IP Day, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to champion innovation, creativity, and inclusivity through robust IP policies. Together, we can build a future where every idea is protected and every innovator empowered.

Wishing you a happy World IP Day celebration!

