WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 26, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Apr-24 24-Apr-24 23-Apr-24 22-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104695 0.104844 0.10498 0.105024 Euro 0.813379 0.811794 0.812003 0.808834 Japanese yen 0.004882 0.004907 0.004915 0.004916 U.K. pound 0.948967 0.945004 0.939616 0.937667 U.S. dollar 0.758749 0.75968 0.76073 0.760754 Algerian dinar 0.005648 0.005652 0.005661 0.005657 Australian dollar 0.495235 0.491051 0.489469 Botswana pula 0.054782 0.054925 0.054773 0.054926 Brazilian real 0.146837 0.147265 0.147371 0.146195 Brunei dollar 0.557535 0.558753 0.558826 0.558844 Canadian dollar 0.554276 0.554147 0.556374 0.554688 Chilean peso 0.000795 0.000799 0.000798 0.000796 Czech koruna 0.032329 0.032168 0.032136 0.032017 Danish krone 0.109052 0.108855 0.108837 0.1084 Indian rupee 0.0091 0.00912 0.009124 0.009121 Israeli New Shekel 0.199987 0.202096 Korean won 0.000554 0.000551 0.000551 0.000549 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46547 2.4685 2.4707 2.47078 Malaysian ringgit 0.158618 0.159079 0.159182 0.15902 Mauritian rupee 0.016274 0.016264 0.016275 Mexican peso 0.044143 0.0444 0.04475 0.044425 New Zealand dollar 0.45144 0.450276 0.450785 Norwegian krone 0.069437 0.069189 0.069218 0.069022 Omani rial 1.97334 1.97576 1.97849 1.97855 Peruvian sol 0.204545 0.205937 0.206446 Philippine peso 0.013217 0.013224 0.013227 0.013222 Polish zloty 0.188387 0.187961 0.187326 0.187655 Qatari riyal 0.208448 0.208703 0.208992 0.208998 Russian ruble 0.008236 0.008212 0.008154 0.008158 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202333 0.202581 0.202861 0.202868 Singapore dollar 0.557535 0.558753 0.558826 0.558844 South African rand 0.039761 0.039719 0.039623 0.039854 Swedish krona 0.069884 0.069847 0.069982 0.069718 Swiss franc 0.830823 0.831251 0.834225 0.834526 Thai baht 0.020442 0.020581 0.020546 0.020568 Trinidadian dollar 0.111954 0.112322 0.112457 0.1128 U.A.E. dirham 0.206603 0.206856 0.207142 0.207149 Uruguayan peso 0.019644 0.019813 0.019839 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

