WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 26, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 25-Apr-24 24-Apr-24 23-Apr-24 22-Apr-24
Chinese yuan 0.104695 0.104844 0.10498 0.105024
Euro 0.813379 0.811794 0.812003 0.808834
Japanese yen 0.004882 0.004907 0.004915 0.004916
U.K. pound 0.948967 0.945004 0.939616 0.937667
U.S. dollar 0.758749 0.75968 0.76073 0.760754
Algerian dinar 0.005648 0.005652 0.005661 0.005657
Australian dollar 0.495235 0.491051 0.489469
Botswana pula 0.054782 0.054925 0.054773 0.054926
Brazilian real 0.146837 0.147265 0.147371 0.146195
Brunei dollar 0.557535 0.558753 0.558826 0.558844
Canadian dollar 0.554276 0.554147 0.556374 0.554688
Chilean peso 0.000795 0.000799 0.000798 0.000796
Czech koruna 0.032329 0.032168 0.032136 0.032017
Danish krone 0.109052 0.108855 0.108837 0.1084
Indian rupee 0.0091 0.00912 0.009124 0.009121
Israeli New Shekel 0.199987 0.202096
Korean won 0.000554 0.000551 0.000551 0.000549
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46547 2.4685 2.4707 2.47078
Malaysian ringgit 0.158618 0.159079 0.159182 0.15902
Mauritian rupee 0.016274 0.016264 0.016275
Mexican peso 0.044143 0.0444 0.04475 0.044425
New Zealand dollar 0.45144 0.450276 0.450785
Norwegian krone 0.069437 0.069189 0.069218 0.069022
Omani rial 1.97334 1.97576 1.97849 1.97855
Peruvian sol 0.204545 0.205937 0.206446
Philippine peso 0.013217 0.013224 0.013227 0.013222
Polish zloty 0.188387 0.187961 0.187326 0.187655
Qatari riyal 0.208448 0.208703 0.208992 0.208998
Russian ruble 0.008236 0.008212 0.008154 0.008158
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202333 0.202581 0.202861 0.202868
Singapore dollar 0.557535 0.558753 0.558826 0.558844
South African rand 0.039761 0.039719 0.039623 0.039854
Swedish krona 0.069884 0.069847 0.069982 0.069718
Swiss franc 0.830823 0.831251 0.834225 0.834526
Thai baht 0.020442 0.020581 0.020546 0.020568
Trinidadian dollar 0.111954 0.112322 0.112457 0.1128
U.A.E. dirham 0.206603 0.206856 0.207142 0.207149
Uruguayan peso 0.019644 0.019813 0.019839
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
