AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-27

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 26, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        25-Apr-24      24-Apr-24      23-Apr-24      22-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104695       0.104844        0.10498       0.105024
Euro                             0.813379       0.811794       0.812003       0.808834
Japanese yen                     0.004882       0.004907       0.004915       0.004916
U.K. pound                       0.948967       0.945004       0.939616       0.937667
U.S. dollar                      0.758749        0.75968        0.76073       0.760754
Algerian dinar                   0.005648       0.005652       0.005661       0.005657
Australian dollar                               0.495235       0.491051       0.489469
Botswana pula                    0.054782       0.054925       0.054773       0.054926
Brazilian real                   0.146837       0.147265       0.147371       0.146195
Brunei dollar                    0.557535       0.558753       0.558826       0.558844
Canadian dollar                  0.554276       0.554147       0.556374       0.554688
Chilean peso                     0.000795       0.000799       0.000798       0.000796
Czech koruna                     0.032329       0.032168       0.032136       0.032017
Danish krone                     0.109052       0.108855       0.108837         0.1084
Indian rupee                       0.0091        0.00912       0.009124       0.009121
Israeli New Shekel               0.199987       0.202096
Korean won                       0.000554       0.000551       0.000551       0.000549
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46547         2.4685         2.4707        2.47078
Malaysian ringgit                0.158618       0.159079       0.159182        0.15902
Mauritian rupee                  0.016274       0.016264       0.016275
Mexican peso                     0.044143         0.0444        0.04475       0.044425
New Zealand dollar                               0.45144       0.450276       0.450785
Norwegian krone                  0.069437       0.069189       0.069218       0.069022
Omani rial                        1.97334        1.97576        1.97849        1.97855
Peruvian sol                                    0.204545       0.205937       0.206446
Philippine peso                  0.013217       0.013224       0.013227       0.013222
Polish zloty                     0.188387       0.187961       0.187326       0.187655
Qatari riyal                     0.208448       0.208703       0.208992       0.208998
Russian ruble                    0.008236       0.008212       0.008154       0.008158
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202333       0.202581       0.202861       0.202868
Singapore dollar                 0.557535       0.558753       0.558826       0.558844
South African rand               0.039761       0.039719       0.039623       0.039854
Swedish krona                    0.069884       0.069847       0.069982       0.069718
Swiss franc                      0.830823       0.831251       0.834225       0.834526
Thai baht                        0.020442       0.020581       0.020546       0.020568
Trinidadian dollar               0.111954       0.112322       0.112457         0.1128
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206603       0.206856       0.207142       0.207149
Uruguayan peso                   0.019644       0.019813       0.019839
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Currency values

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories