IPAK says it has become largest flexible packaging films manufacturer in Pakistan

QUAID-E-AZAM BUSINESS PARK (SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE), SHEIKHUPURA: International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK), Pakistan’s leading manufacturer of flexible packaging films, is delighted to announce the successful launch of its two subsidiaries, Global Packaging Films (Private) Limited (GPAK) and PETPAK Films (Private) Limited (PETPAK).

A press release issued stated that the inauguration ceremony, held on April 23, 2024, marked a significant milestone in IPAK’s journey towards global expansion.

“Together with the production capacities of IPAK and its first subsidiary Cast Packaging Films Limited (CPAK), IPAK Group has become the largest producer of Flexible Packaging Films in Pakistan,” it added in the press release.

PETPAK Films began operations in February 2024, with an annual production capacity of 41,920 metric tons of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) films.

“Following the successful launch of PETPAK, IPAK is proud to announce the commencement of commercial operations at GPAK in April 2024, with an annual production capacity of 59,480 metric tons of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films.

“With the addition of GPAK and PETPAK, IPAK Group’s cumulative nameplate capacity now stands at 152,660 metric tons per annum, solidifying its position as the largest flexible packaging films manufacturer in Pakistan, supplying BOPP, CPP, and BOPET films under one window.

“This strategic expansion not only reinforces IPAK’s commitment to meeting the country’s growing demand for high-quality packaging solutions but also positions the company for international growth through exports. This tactical initiative aligns with IPAK’s vision to become a global leader in the packaging industry and contribute to Pakistan’s export growth and economic development.”

IPAK’s Group CEO, Naveed Godil, stated, “We take great pride in the successful launch of GPAK and PETPAK, which have immense potential to contribute to the nation’s economy and prosperity.”

“With our enhanced production capabilities, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and seize new opportunities in both domestic and international markets. Further, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our suppliers and esteemed stakeholders, including the Federal Investment Board, Federal Board of Revenue, State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Customs, Punjab Investment Board, Punjab Industrial Estate and Development Management Company and local banks, for their invaluable support in turning our vision into reality.”