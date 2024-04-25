After severe backlash, Malala condemns Israeli government for ‘war crimes’

Education activist and producer Malala Yousafzai issued a statement on Thursday, condemning the Israeli government for “violations of international law and war crimes”, a development that comes after she received severe condemnation for her collaboration with Hillary Clinton.

“I wanted to speak today because I want there to be no confusion about my support for the people of Gaza,” she wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

“We have all watched the relentless atrocities against Palestinian people for more than six months now with anger and despair.

“This week’s news of mass graves discovered at Gaza’s Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals is yet another reminder of the horrors Palestinians are facing,” she wrote.

She stated that we must not wait to take action against “alarming signs of genocide”.

Malala, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, came under fire recently following the opening of a Broadway musical ‘SUFFS’ that she co-produced with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Netizens quickly reacted, calling her a “sell-out” for collaborating with someone who has openly supported the Israeli aggression in Gaza, as well as carry out extra judicial killings in northern Pakistan.

In her statement, however, she said she will keep calling for a ceasefire.

“Publicly and privately, I will keep calling on world leaders to push for a ceasefire and to ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid,” she added.

“I stand against any form of violence against innocent civilians, including the taking of prisoners and hostages. And I stand in solidarity with the people in Gaza whose voices and demands must be heard.”

This is not the first time Malala has come under fire for her support for Palestinians.

Last year, Malala was called “hypocritical” for not openly condemning Israel, following its attack on Gaza.

Subsequently, Malala posted a video citing how she was “horrified” at the bombing in Gaza and announced $300,000 in aid for Palestinians.