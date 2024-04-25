PSX to delist voluntary Pak Suzuki Motor tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has accepted the request for voluntary delisting of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited and has decided to delist the Company from the Exchange with effect from Friday, April 26, 2024.

The shareholders of the Company, who may desire to avail the opportunity of buy-back of shares by the Sponsors, are advised to approach Arif Habib Limited, Purchasing Agent of the Company, PSX said in its notice issued here on Wednesday.

The Purchase Agent and Sponsor of the Company have already submitted an undertaking to purchase the remaining shares held with the minority shareholders at a price of Rs609.00 per shares, which is valid up to April 22, 2025, it added.

