- In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn
- In a first, KSE-100 shoots past 71,000 after 524-point gain
- Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $619mn in March
- Highest in nearly 3 years: Pakistan’s REER index surges to 104.07 in March 2024
- Aurangzeb says IMF ‘very receptive’ in agreeing to ‘larger, longer programme’: report
- Aurangzeb pitches Pakistan’s ‘competitive advantages’ in meeting with UAE businesses
- First oil discovery made in Mari D&PL
- PPL sees significant boost in oil & gas production
- EPCL suffers loss of Rs901mn in three months of 2024
- 11 terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR
