  • Important updates from April 22, 2024
BR Web Desk Published April 23, 2024 Updated April 23, 2024 08:28am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

  • In a first, KSE-100 shoots past 71,000 after 524-point gain

  • Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $619mn in March

  • Highest in nearly 3 years: Pakistan’s REER index surges to 104.07 in March 2024

  • Aurangzeb says IMF ‘very receptive’ in agreeing to ‘larger, longer programme’: report

  • Aurangzeb pitches Pakistan’s ‘competitive advantages’ in meeting with UAE businesses

  • First oil discovery made in Mari D&PL

  • PPL sees significant boost in oil & gas production

  • EPCL suffers loss of Rs901mn in three months of 2024

  • 11 terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

