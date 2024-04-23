Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

Read here for details.

In a first, KSE-100 shoots past 71,000 after 524-point gain

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $619mn in March

Read here for details.

Highest in nearly 3 years: Pakistan’s REER index surges to 104.07 in March 2024

Read here for details.

Aurangzeb says IMF ‘very receptive’ in agreeing to ‘larger, longer programme’: report

Read here for details.

Aurangzeb pitches Pakistan’s ‘competitive advantages’ in meeting with UAE businesses

Read here for details.

First oil discovery made in Mari D&PL

Read here for details.

PPL sees significant boost in oil & gas production

Read here for details.

EPCL suffers loss of Rs901mn in three months of 2024

Read here for details.

11 terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

Read here for details.