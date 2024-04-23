KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (April 22, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.16 279.80 AED 75.13 75.85
EURO 293.22 296.03 SAR 73.23 73.90
GBP 340.90 344.17 INTERBANK 278.15 278.40
JPY 1.76 1.79
=========================================================================
