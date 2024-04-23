Brecorder Logo
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2024 03:41am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (April 22, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.16   279.80    AED                75.13     75.85
EURO                293.22   296.03    SAR                73.23     73.90
GBP                 340.90   344.17    INTERBANK         278.15    278.40
JPY                                                        1.76      1.79
=========================================================================

