Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

‘Visit of foreign dignitaries’: public holiday announced in Karachi Division on Tuesday, April 23

Pakistan to launch Panda bonds in coming fiscal, says Aurangzeb

CPEC strengthening economic, cultural ties between Pakistan and China: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan rejects US move to sanction firms for allegedly aiding its missile programme

Imran Khan writes letter to CJP, urges action on ‘poor’ rule of law in country

Gunmen kill 7 customs officials in western Pakistan in two attacks

