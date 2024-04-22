Brecorder Logo
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates April 20, and April 21 2024
BR Web Desk Published 22 Apr, 2024 08:33am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ‘Visit of foreign dignitaries’: public holiday announced in Karachi Division on Tuesday, April 23

  • Pakistan to launch Panda bonds in coming fiscal, says Aurangzeb

  • CPEC strengthening economic, cultural ties between Pakistan and China: PM Shehbaz

  • Pakistan rejects US move to sanction firms for allegedly aiding its missile programme

  • Imran Khan writes letter to CJP, urges action on ‘poor’ rule of law in country

  • Gunmen kill 7 customs officials in western Pakistan in two attacks

