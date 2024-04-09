AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
Murree, other tourist attractions: Federal, provincial govt agencies make necessary arrangements

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

ISLAMABAD: The federal and provincial government agencies owing to expected heavy rainfall and a huge influx of tourists on Eid ul Fitr have completed all the necessary arrangements to facilitate the tourists in Murree and adjacent tourist hotspots.

The Punjab government has made special arrangements including security and traffic for dealing with the influx of tourists on Eid days in Murree, strictly instructing the hotel owners to avoid overcharging the consumers, otherwise, serious action will be taken, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said.

The tourist facilitation centres have also been set up to facilitate the citizens and coordinated efforts have been made to help and assist the visitors during Eid ul Fitr holidays, he added.

The administration was trying to provide all possible facilities to the tourists while the Wi-Fi CCTV cameras were being installed in all areas to ensure the security of the tourists.

He further informed that illegal constructions and substandard carpeting of the roads were being investigated and strict action would be taken against those found indulged in any violation. ‘

The administration has also banned the entry of motorcycles in certain areas of the hill station to avoid traffic jam-like situation. Moreover, the management has also directed the local Murree administration to arrange sufficient petrol and ration stocks in the area.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan, Monday has directed all the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs),Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA)and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)administration, National Highways Authority (NHA), Motorways Police, FWO, Rescue 1122, Dam Authorities, line departments, ministries and federal agencies to undertake measures as per respective mandates owing to countrywide rains and thunderstorms.

The government on the basis of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast which predicted rain with thunderstorms in various parts of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) from April 10 to April 15 has advised the relevant authorities to take necessary precautionary measures in dealing with any untoward incident.

The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable locations from April 13-15. Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures such as electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period. The farmers especially in wheat-harvested areas are advised to manage their crops according to the weather conditions. The tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the wet period.

