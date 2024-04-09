KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 08, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 69,619.99 High: 69,720.03 Low: 68,710.50 Net Change: 1203.21 Volume (000): 188,866 Value (000): 10,245,130 Makt Cap (000) 2,233,008,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,094.83 NET CH (+) 141.33 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,773.17 NET CH (+) 61.42 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,157.59 NET CH (+) 415.82 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,242.99 NET CH (+) 388.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,309.70 NET CH (+) 129.52 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,883.93 NET CH (+) 125.08 ------------------------------------ As on: 08- APRIL -2024 ====================================

