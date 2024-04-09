AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 08, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 08, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 69,619.99
High:                      69,720.03
Low:                       68,710.50
Net Change:                  1203.21
Volume (000):                188,866
Value (000):              10,245,130
Makt Cap (000)         2,233,008,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,094.83
NET CH                    (+) 141.33
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,773.17
NET CH                     (+) 61.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,157.59
NET CH                    (+) 415.82
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,242.99
NET CH                    (+) 388.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,309.70
NET CH                    (+) 129.52
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,883.93
NET CH                    (+) 125.08
------------------------------------
As on:               08- APRIL -2024
====================================

