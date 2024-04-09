Markets Print 2024-04-09
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 08, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 69,619.99
High: 69,720.03
Low: 68,710.50
Net Change: 1203.21
Volume (000): 188,866
Value (000): 10,245,130
Makt Cap (000) 2,233,008,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,094.83
NET CH (+) 141.33
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,773.17
NET CH (+) 61.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,157.59
NET CH (+) 415.82
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,242.99
NET CH (+) 388.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,309.70
NET CH (+) 129.52
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,883.93
NET CH (+) 125.08
------------------------------------
As on: 08- APRIL -2024
====================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
