Man Utd’s Mainoo says Liverpool draw leaves ‘bad taste’

AFP Published 08 Apr, 2024 06:42pm

MANCHESTER: Kobbie Mainoo says Manchester United need to learn how to “see out games” after they were held to a thrilling draw by arch-rivals Liverpool.

Luis Diaz put the visitors ahead at Old Trafford on Sunday before United equalised thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ stunning 45-yard effort five minutes after the break.

Mainoo then fired United into the lead in the 67th minute with his first senior goal at Old Trafford only for Mohamed Salah’s late penalty to seal a 2-2 draw for Liverpool.

Man City’s Mr. Reliable Rodri stands in Real Madrid’s way

“To score my first goal at Old Trafford, it’s unbelievable,” the 18-year-old United academy graduate told MUTV.

“But, you know, ultimately we didn’t come away with the three points, so it doesn’t leave the best taste in my mouth.”

Mainoo’s emotion was understandable given Sunday’s result represented the third time in nine days United had blown a late lead after a 1-1 draw with Brentford followed a shock 4-3 defeat by Chelsea, where the Red Devils had been ahead going into stoppage time.

“Definitely (there are positives),” Mainoo said of Sunday’s draw with Liverpool. “I feel second half we pulled together and we figured things out and we were much, much better.

“But seeing out games is what’s going to get us points and that’s what’s going to get us higher in the table, that’s what’s going to win us games, so these are things that matter.”

Mainoo’s goal was the third of the midfielder’s impressive breakthrough campaign.

He only made his first Premier League start on November 26 following pre-season ankle ligament damage and has since gone on to make a full England debut, including a recent man-of-the-match display against Belgium.

“Enjoyable, tough but it’s playing for my boyhood club on the biggest stage,” Mainoo said of the season to date. “To be able to adapt and to have these fans and everything around it, I mean, I can’t complain.”

