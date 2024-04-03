Users report brief WhatsApp outage

Users reported a brief outage of messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday night with downdetector.pk, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform, revealing multiple complaints by consumers of the application.

Initial updates indicated that users in several countries were affected with reports pouring in after 11pm PST.

However, services of the popular platform, used by over 2 billion people according to information on its website, were back after a brief outage.