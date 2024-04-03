US wants Israeli investigation into attack on WCK aid workers completed quickly

WASHINGTON: The United States wants to see the Israeli investigation into an attack that killed seven Work Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers wrapped up as soon as possible, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

Israel needs to put in place better deconfliction and coordination measures to protect humanitarian workers and protect all civilians on the ground, Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing.

Israel airstrike kills seven working for celebrity chef’s NGO

He added the attack that killed WCK workers will not affect U.S. efforts to stand up the floating pier off Gaza’s shore to deliver aid.